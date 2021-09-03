Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $583.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.30 million. Atlassian posted sales of $459.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.58. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,694. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $376.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

