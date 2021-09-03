Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 837.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $53.97 on Friday. Atos has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

