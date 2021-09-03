Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 153,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 297,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

