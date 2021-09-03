Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.77. 30,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

