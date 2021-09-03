Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.17. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

