AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton Sells 21,843 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVB opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average is $203.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

