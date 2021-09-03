AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton Sells 21,843 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AVB opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average is $203.88.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
