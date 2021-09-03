AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AVPT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 103,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

