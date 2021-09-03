AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 115,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,243,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Specifically, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVPT. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.