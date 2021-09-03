Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,301 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

