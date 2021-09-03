Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

