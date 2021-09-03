AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

