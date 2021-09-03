Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 157,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,485. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

