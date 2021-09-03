AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 317,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AZZ by 175.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZZ by 75.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. AZZ has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.