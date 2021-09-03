Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $6,105,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

