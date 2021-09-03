B. Riley Raises Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Price Target to $38.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $41.26 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $759.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.