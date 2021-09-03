B. Riley Raises Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Price Target to $38.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $41.26 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $759.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.