Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $122.78 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.44% of WEC Energy Group worth $122,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,522,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.