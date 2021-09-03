Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $213.07 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $213,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $167.92. 14,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

