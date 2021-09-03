Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $87.03 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $87,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 1,344,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,752,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

