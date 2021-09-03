Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.27% of MarketAxess worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

