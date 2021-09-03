Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,687 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.14. 22,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

