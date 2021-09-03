Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $204,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 54.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

G stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

