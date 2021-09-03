Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $232,100.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maria C. Borras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -778.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

