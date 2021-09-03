Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.33. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 175 shares traded.
BBAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $857.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
