Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.33. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

BBAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $857.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.