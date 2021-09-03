Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,237 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

