Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $188.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.50 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

