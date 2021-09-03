Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

