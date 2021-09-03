Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $205.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $206.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.38.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

