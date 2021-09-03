Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $308.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $309.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.