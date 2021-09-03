Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $3.03 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $633.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $480.85. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.67 and a 1-year high of $642.63. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

