Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 28,344 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,344 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

