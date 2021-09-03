BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
BDORY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.