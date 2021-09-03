Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

