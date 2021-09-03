BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

