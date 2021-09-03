Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $124.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.58 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $203,543. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $105.99. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,712. Bandwidth has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46, a PEG ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

