Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 52.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank First by 33.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

