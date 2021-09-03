Bank of America Begins Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,947,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

