Bank of America Initiates Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.87.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.80 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,397 shares of company stock valued at $977,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

