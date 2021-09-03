Bank of America Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $272.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

