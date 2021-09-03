Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.61.

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.81 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

