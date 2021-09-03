Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 2,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

