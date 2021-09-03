Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $455.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.21 and a 200-day moving average of $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.