Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,537,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,505,000 after purchasing an additional 188,714 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.59. 42,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

