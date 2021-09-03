Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,650 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

