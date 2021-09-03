Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 550 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,270. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.