Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,676,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,956,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.66. 127,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

