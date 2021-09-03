Bbva USA Invests $805,000 in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HSC opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

