Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.