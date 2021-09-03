Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 11,031 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

