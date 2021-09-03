Bbva USA Takes $668,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,044 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK opened at $54.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

