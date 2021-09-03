Bbva USA Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of GATX opened at $90.77 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

